"This Is Us" star Mandy Moore, who got her start as a pop singer 20 years ago -- long before the NBC drama made her one of the most popular actresses on television -- has announced her first concert tour in more than a decade. It coincides with her upcoming album, also the first since 2009.

Moore will open her 29-city tour in Pittsburgh on March 20, 2020.

Rolling Stone reports pre-sale for the tour starts Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time along with a Spotify pre-sale. Both of those end Thursday at 10 p.m. local time.

General ticket sales begin on Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

Here is the full list of tour cities and dates, according to Rolling Stone.

March 20 – Pittsburgh - Benedum Center

March 21 – Atlantic City - Music Box at the Borgata

March 22 – Boston - Orpheum Theatre

March 24 – New York - Beacon Theatre

March 26 – Washington, DC - Warner Theatre

March 27 – Red Bank, NJ - Count Basie Theatre

March 30 – Durham, NC - Durham Performing Arts Center

March 31 – Charleston, SC - North Charleston Performing Arts Center

April 1 – Charlotte - Knight Theatre

April 3 – Atlanta - Woodruff Arts Center

April 4 – Birmingham, Al - Lyric Theatre

April 5 – Nashville - Ryman Auditorium

April 7 – Jacksonville - Florida Theatre

April 8 – Orlando - Bob Carr Theatre

April 9 – Tampa - Straz Center

April 17 – Milwaukee - Pabst Theatre

April 18 – Chicago - Chicago Theatre

April 19 – Minneapolis - State Theatre

April 21 – Kansas City - Uptown Theatre

April 23 – Dallas - Majestic Theatre

April 24 – Houston - Cullen Performing Arts Center

April 25 – Austin - ACL Live at the Moody Theater

April 27 – Phoenix - Orpheum Theatre

May 1 – Sacramento - Crest Theatre

May 2 – San Francisco - Warfield Theatre

May 5 – Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

May 6 – Seattle - Paramount Theatre

May 8 – Salt Lake City - Eccles Theater

May 9 – Denver - Gothic Theatre

Moore's new album is due out next year. Two songs have already been released -- "When I Wasn't Watching" and "I'd Rather Lose."

Moore first burst on the scene as a 15-year-old with "Candy" in 1999 which peaked at No. 41 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Her biggest hit was "I Wanna Be With You," which reached No. 24 in 2000. Her last album, Amanda Leigh (her given first and middle name), was released in 2009.

She broke into acting with roles in such films as "A Walk To Remember," "The Princess Diaries," and "Saved." She also appears in the current World War II drama "Midway."

She is best known as Rebecca Pearson, the matriarch of the family that is the focus of the tissues-required NBC drama "This Is Us."

Who knows if she'll break out the original "Candy" on her new tour, but some fans may hope she goes instead for this gritter version she performed in Seattle in 2007.