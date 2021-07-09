Marvel reveals 'Black Panther' sequel title, first 'Eternals' footage and more

Marvel kicked off the week with several big movie announcements.

WASHINGTON — The Marvel Cinematic Universe is trying to drum up excitement for moviegoers to return to theaters this summer.

The franchise released a highlight reel on Monday featuring some of the biggest Marvel movie moments from the past several years and new glimpses at what's to come in Phase 4.

The video also revealed the titles for the upcoming "Black Panther" and "Captain Marvel" sequels: "Black Panther Wakanda Forever" and "The Marvels." Both films are scheduled to be released in the second-half of 2022.

"Black Panther" star Chadwick Boseman died last August after a battle with cancer, which he kept a secret. It has been previously announced that there are no plans to recast Boseman's role as T'Challa in the sequel.

Fans also got their first look at footage of Oscar-winner Chloé Zhao's "Eternals," starring Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan, Selma Hayek, and Kumail Nanjiani.

"Eternals" hits theaters on Nov. 5, 2021.

Like most studios, Marvel had to push back plans for most of its movie slate due to the coronavirus pandemic. With most theaters now back open or on the verge of re-opening, movie studios are hoping to get things back on track.

The 3-minute long video also announced that "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" will be released on Feb. 17, 2023 and "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" will hit theaters on May 5, 2023.

The reel also included a flash featuring the number four, teasing the planned "Fantastic Four" film directed by Jon Watts.

Marvel's upcoming movie schedule

"Black Widow" - July 9, 2021

"Shang-chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" - September 3, 2021

"Eternals" - November 5, 2021

"Spider-Man No Way Home" - December 17, 2021

"Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" - March 25, 2022

"Thor: Love and Thunder" - May 6, 2022

"Black Panther Wakanda Forever" - July 8, 2022

"The Marvels" - November 11, 2022

"Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania" - February 17, 2023