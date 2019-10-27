A white Maryland police officer has been sentenced to spend six months in jail after he was convicted of assault for repeatedly punching a black suspect who was handcuffed and seat-belted in a police vehicle.

The Washington Post reports that a judge on Friday also ordered Prince George's County Police Corporal Stephen Downey to attend anger management sessions and perform community service at a homeless shelter.

Downey was one of several officers who responded to call at a pharmacy in Temple Hills in October 2018.

RELATED: Alton police lieutenant charged with domestic battery, put on administrative leave

RELATED: Suspect in assault of King Soopers security officer arrested

Authorities say he punched Andre Verdier in the face several times after Verdier complained that his handcuffs were too tight.

Downey has been suspended with pay since last year and is set to go through administrative proceedings to determine his future with the department.