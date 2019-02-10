WASHINGTON — It is not clear how long ago the 67-year-old famous father and longtime manager of Beyoncé Knowles was diagnosed with breast cancer. Knowles announced on Twitter Tuesday afternoon that he would be making an announcement on Good Morning America on Wednesday October 2nd, which was retweeted on Good Morning America's twitter account.

The show also shared a short promo of the interview on twitter where host Michael Strahan asked Beyoncé's father how his family has dealt with the diagnosis.

The parents of Beyoncé and her musician sister Solange Knowles, Mathew and Tina, divorced in 2011 after 30 years of marriage and Mathew Knowles remarried to Gena Charmaine Avery in 2013, according to multiple reports.



TEGNA station KHOU in Houston, Texas reached out to representatives for Mathew Knowles but have not heard back.