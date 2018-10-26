We've all done it: Put on a brand-new piece of clothing in the morning, missed a tag or size sticker on and gone about our day until it's pointed out to us.

And it turns out royals and their stylists are not immune to the fashion faux pas, which we like to call a Minnie Pearl moment, in honor of the "Hee Haw" comedian whose signature look was a sales tag hanging off the rim of her hat.

On Thursday, Duchess Meghan stepped off a plane and onto the red carpet in Nuku'alofa, Tonga, sporting a belted, red long-sleeved dress from Self-Portrait in Tongan red ... with the tag still hanging off her hemline.

In her defense, Meghan's now 10 days into a 16-day tour on the other side of the world and early in her first pregnancy. Some of us walk out the door with our shirts on backwards or inside out and don't realize it until we're in the lunch line.

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive in Nuku'alofa,Tonga, Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018. Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are on day 10 of their 16-day tour of Australia and the South Pacific. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Kirsty Wigglesworth

Need a closer look?

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive in Nuku'alofa,Tonga, Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018. Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are on day 10 of their 16-day tour of Australia and the South Pacific. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Kirsty Wigglesworth

© 2018 USATODAY.COM