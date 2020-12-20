Mexico's leader speaks with US President-elect Biden by phone

The Mexican president has stressed that maintaining good relations with the United States is one of his top priorities.

MEXICO CITY, Mexico — Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said he spoke with U.S. President-elect Joe Biden by phone Saturday, five days after he sent a tardy and somewhat chilly letter of congratulations to Biden.

"We reaffirmed our commitment to work together for the good of our peoples and our countries,” López Obrador wrote in his social media accounts.

López Obrador and Brazil’s president, Jair Bolsonaro, finally congratulated Biden only after the Electoral College vote confirmed his victory.

The two were the last major Latin American leaders to send congratulations. Both López Obrador and Bolsonaro were seen as friendly to President Donald Trump.

The Mexican president has stressed that maintaining good relations with the United States — Mexico’s northern neighbor and by far its top trading partner — is one of his top priorities.