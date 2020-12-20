x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Grand Rapids's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Grand Rapids, Michigan | WZZM13.com

Nation World

Mexico's leader speaks with US President-elect Biden by phone

The Mexican president has stressed that maintaining good relations with the United States is one of his top priorities.

MEXICO CITY, Mexico — Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said he spoke with U.S. President-elect Joe Biden by phone Saturday, five days after he sent a tardy and somewhat chilly letter of congratulations to Biden.

"We reaffirmed our commitment to work together for the good of our peoples and our countries,” López Obrador wrote in his social media accounts.

López Obrador and Brazil’s president, Jair Bolsonaro, finally congratulated Biden only after the Electoral College vote confirmed his victory.

RELATED: Feds to delay seeking legal protection for monarch butterfly

RELATED: US travel restrictions to Mexico, Canada extended until at least Jan. 21

The two were the last major Latin American leaders to send congratulations. Both López Obrador and Bolsonaro were seen as friendly to President Donald Trump.

The Mexican president has stressed that maintaining good relations with the United States — Mexico’s northern neighbor and by far its top trading partner — is one of his top priorities.

López Obrador said he intentionally waited until the Electoral College vote before writing to Biden. The brief letter contained an implicit warning against getting involved in Mexico’s internal affairs.

Credit: AP
In this Dec. 1, 2020 file photo, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks during the commemoration of his second anniversary in office, at the National Palace in Mexico City. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte, File)

RELATED: Biden environmental team heavy on experience, diversity

RELATED: Biden transition team criticizes cooperation from Pentagon

RELATED: Meet the 'guardians': US Space Force members get a new name

RELATED: Pence, top congressional leaders get COVID-19 vaccines

RELATED: In historic pick, Biden taps Haaland as interior secretary

RELATED: Biden picks North Carolina regulator Michael Regan for EPA administrator

RELATED: Russia's Vladimir Putin congratulates Biden on winning U.S. election