Michael Jordan is speaking out in support of LeBron James after President Donald Trump insulted his intelligence.

Trump tweeted late Friday after apparently watching an interview James did with CNN anchor Don Lemon that Lemon was "the dumbest man on television" but that he "made Lebron look smart, which isn't easy to do." James was being interviewed about a school he recently opened in Ohio for underprivileged children.

Lebron James was just interviewed by the dumbest man on television, Don Lemon. He made Lebron look smart, which isn’t easy to do. I like Mike! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 4, 2018

Trump also appeared to weigh in on the growing debate over who is the greatest NBA player of all time, James or Jordan, by writing "I like Mike!"

Jordan issued a statement through his spokesperson to The Associated Press via text. It said: "I support LeBron James. He's doing an amazing job for his community."

A number of other athletes have jumped to James' defense.

Pro Football Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe tweeted Saturday: "It should be beneath the dignity of a sitting POTUS to take racist shots at D. Lemon and Lebron James."

It should be beneath the dignity of a sitting POTUS to take racist shots at D. Lemon and Lebron James. While only uttering kind words for ruthless dictators, Putin, Kim and Duterte. President Trump, we cape up for ours , “BELIEVE THAT” #KinOrSkinWeRide — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) August 4, 2018

NBA player Karl-Anthony Towns tweeted: "So let me get this straight: Flint, MI has dirty water still, but you worried about an interview about a man doing good for education and generations of kids in his hometown?"

So let me get this straight: Flint, MI has dirty water still, but you worried about an interview about a man doing good for education and generations of kids in his hometown? Shut your damn mouth! Stop using them twitter fingers and get stuff done for our country with that pen. https://t.co/sEkX3OKaJM — Karl-Anthony Towns (@KarlTowns) August 4, 2018

