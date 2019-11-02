Former first lady Michelle Obama made a surprise appearance at the Grammy Awards on Sunday.

After Grammy's host Alicia Keys did her opening montage, she gestured to the stage behind her, saying, "You didn't think I could do this by myself."

Then, Obama walked out, accompanied by Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, Jada Pinkett Smith and Keys.

As soon as Obama started speaking about the Motown records she grew up listening to, the crowd cheered, and she received a standing ovation.

"Music has always helped me tell my story, and I know that’s true for everyone here," said Obama.

The Grammys, the year's celebration of music, aired on Sunday.