Former New York City mayor Mike Bloomberg has suspended his 2020 presidential campaign and announced Wednesday morning that he will endorse former Vice President Joe Biden.

The decision comes one day after a disappointing Super Tuesday performance. Bloomberg spent $500 million nationwide on his campaign since joining in November 2019, according to the Wall Street Journal. He skipped getting on the ballot in the first four states, putting everything into the 14 states and the territory of American Samoa that were contested Tuesday.

Bloomberg said in an email statement he would be endorsing Biden.

“I’ve known Joe for a very long time. I know his decency, his honesty, and his commitment to the issues that are so important to our country – including gun safety, health care, climate change, and good jobs," he said.

"I’ve had the chance to work with Joe on those issues over the years, and Joe has fought for working people his whole life. Today I am glad to endorse him – and I will work to make him the next President of the United States."

This is a developing story and will be updated.