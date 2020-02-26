MILWAUKEE — There are multiple casualties after a shooting at the Molson Coors campus in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The location is a popular destination for tourists visiting the city.

Mayor Tom Barrett told reporters, "a horrific shooting" had occurred at the complex Wednesday and that "multiple people" have died and Milwaukee police are still investigating, and the scene was reportedly being cleared after the mayor's press conference.

WISN reported that local hospitals have been put on mass casualty "lockdown"

Molson Coors tweeted confirming that an "active situation" had occurred at their Milwaukee facility Wednesday. The company said they had been "working closely with the Milwaukee Police" and would provide updates. Firefighters and Police were seen entering the Molson Coors campus weather ballistic gear.

WISN-TV in Milwaukee reported Wednesday that a MolsonCoors employee received an email about an active shooter near one of the buildings.

Milwaukee police asked that people stay clear of the area and that no helicopters or drones be flown over the site for “officer safety purposes.” TMJ-TV reported that facilities in the are including the MolsonCoors campus and a nearby school were on lockdown as police continued their investigation.

MolsonCoors holds tours for the public and is a popular stop for tourists visiting Milwaukee, but it was no immediately clear if tours were being held at the time of the incident. TMJ-TV reported seeing employees standing outside of the building talking.

