Milwaukee, Wisconsin — A Milwaukee police officer was shot and killed in an exchange of gunfire with a suspect wanted on drug and gun offenses, Police Chief Alfonso Morales said Wednesday.

The suspect has been arrested and was not wounded in the shooting, Morales said.

The fatal shooting is the second line of duty death of a Milwaukee police officer this summer.

Officers had gone to the 2400 block of North 28th Street about 5 p.m. Wednesday to check for a person wanted on drug and gun violations, Morales said.

Morales stressed the information was preliminary and could change as the investigation unfolded.

One other person was wounded in the shooting and their condition was not available, Votsis said.

Milwaukee Police are on the scene of a critical incident where an officer was shot. Suspect is in custody. Media is to stage on 27th and North Ave for escort to 6:30p briefing location. pic.twitter.com/dhGugwbtXI — Milwaukee Police (@MilwaukeePolice) July 25, 2018

Officers swarmed the scene in Metcalfe Park after the shooting, marking off streets with tape and cones.

Officers also could be seen at the doors of Froedtert Hospital.

Mayor Tom Barrett responded to the scene in Metcalfe Park and asked every resident to pray for the families of the city's police officers.

The shooting comes nearly two months after the death of a Milwaukee police officer.

Charles "Chuckie" Irvine Jr. was killed after the squad he was in crashed on the city's northwest side during a pursuit of a reckless driver.

Irvine was a passenger in the squad car and his partner, the driver, also was injured. The fleeing driver was arrested and is facing multiple felony charges.

Irvine was the first Milwaukee officer killed in the line of duty in 22 years.

Taylor Palmby, Mary Spicuzza, Jesse Garza and Samantha West of the Journal Sentinel contributed to this report.

