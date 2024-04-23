USDA: 76,961 pounds of frozen corn dogs recalled, possibly spoiled

Customers complained about an odor, off appearance and unpleasant taste.

WASHINGTON — More than 76,000 pounds of frozen mini corn dogs are being recalled because the product could be spoiled.

According to the USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service, customers complained about an odor, off appearance and unpleasant taste in Foster Farms mini corn dogs.

There have been no reports of anyone getting sick from eating the product. Anyone concerned about illness should contact their healthcare provider.

Consumers who purchased the following product are urged not to eat it and should throw away or return it to the original place of purchase:

1.83-lb. resealable bag containing “FOSTER FARMS MINI CORN DOGS BITE-SIZED CHICKEN FRANKS DIPPED IN BATTER HONEY CRUNCHY FLAVOR”

Lot codes 123114 and 223114

Best if used by date of 4/23/24

Establishment number “P- 9136” printed on the package