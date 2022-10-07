Twitter to offer live look-ins throughout the MLB postseason

Broadcasters of playoff games will be able to show the look-ins on their social media accounts, and live action will also be shown on MLB's official account.

NEW YORK — Twitter will offer live broadcast look-ins throughout Major League Baseball's postseason.

ESPN, Fox and other broadcasters of playoff games will be able to show the look-ins on their social media accounts, and live action will also be shown on MLB's official account. Twitter did not comment on how long each live look-in can last.

Twitter will be the only social media platform to officially stream live look-ins during the postseason, which begins Friday with four wild-card round games. Twitter has had look-ins on postseason games before, but the company is saying it hasn't happened at the scale that it will take place this year.

Sarah Rosen, Twitter's Head of North American Content Partnerships, said the company has been focused on bringing more live, short-form video content to the platform. Fox's college football coverage used Twitter last year to show a specific camera angle, while look-ins have previously been used for the PGA Tour and NBC's coverage of the Olympics, among others.

Twitter said 18% of people globally who tweeted about baseball this season did not tweet about it last year. Also, 28% of the MLB conversation was generated by fans outside the U.S.

The New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers and Boston Red Sox were the most mentioned team handles.