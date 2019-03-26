Mixed martial arts star Conor McGregor appeared to announce his retirement from the sport via Twitter Tuesday morning.

"Hey guys quick announcement, I’ve decided to retire from the sport formally known as “Mixed Martial Art” today," read the message from McGregor's verified Twitter account. "I wish all my old colleagues well going forward in competition. I now join my former partners on this venture, already in retirement. Proper Pina Coladas on me fellas!"

Most of the initial reactions on Twitter were of disbelief, with some implying that McGregor was making it up.

McGregor had a 21-4 record in MMA fights, according to ESPN.com, including 18 by knockout or TKO. All four of his losses were by submission, including his defeat on October 6, 2018, that cost him the UFC Lightweight Championship.

