Mockingbird recalls 149,000 strollers for cracked frames, fall risk

Customers can get a free kit to reinforce the strollers' sides.

Mockingbird is voluntarily recalling about 149,000 single-to-double strollers because the frames can crack and cause children to fall.

A Thursday recall notice on the Consumer Product Safety Commission's website says Mockingbird received 138 reports of cracks in the strollers' frame. In eight cases, children in the stroller were cut, scratched or bruised.

The strollers were sold at Target stores nationwide and on hellomockingbird.com, babylist.com, goodbuygear.com and target.com from March 2020 to September 2022. They cost between $395 and $450 and have canopies in various colors.

The recall only applies to Mockingbird single-to-double strollers with a lot number between 20091 and 22602. According to the notice, lot numbers are located on the inner left side of the stroller frame near the top of the basket.

Mockingbird said customers who have the recalled product should stop using it right away and contact the company for a free kit to reinforce the frame. It includes clamps that attach to the stroller's sides.

You can check if your stroller is part of the recall by entering its lot number on Mockingbird's website for the recall. From there, you can enter other details and request the kit.

"The clamps have undergone rigorous 3rd party testing, and have been reviewed and approved by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission," Mockingbird's recall site says.