WASHINGTON — Montana Governor Steve Bullock declared an emergency Sunday for areas hit by an early-season snowstorm.

The storm brought heavy and wet snow along with high winds that closed roads, downed trees and caused scattered power outages.

Bullock's declaration allows the state to mobilize resources to help affected areas.

Winter storm warnings were posted for parts of western Montana, northern Idaho and northeast Washington. Snow was also forecast for areas of Wyoming, Utah, Oregon, Nevada and California.

The brunt of the storm hit Montana where up to 2 feet of snow fell Saturday in the mountains and a record 14 inches fell in Great Falls with snow still falling Sunday.

Major interstates and highways remained open, but snow and ice covered many stretches of roadway in western Montana.

Areas of the northern Rocky Mountains looked more like mid-winter rather than early fall on Sunday as a snowstorm dumped record amounts of wind-driven snow that caused hazardous travel conditions and scattered power outages.

The winter weather stretched up into Alberta, Canada with their weather service pointing out that winter storm and snowfall warnings are still in effect for southern Alberta.

The storm is expected to wind down late Sunday, into early Monday.