Multiple people have been killed in an active shooter situation at a Texas high school early Friday, according to federal and local sources. The suspected shooter is in custody

Three law enforcement officials close to the situation told KHOU 11 News that at least eight people were killed in the shooting at Santa Fe High School. The Santa Fe school district confirmed "injuries" in a statement on Facebook but provided no other details.

Assistant Principal Cris Richardson said the suspect "has been arrested and secured." Federal officials believe the suspect in the shooting is a student, KHOU reported.

Law enforcement was still sweeping the campus for the possibility of improvised explosive devices as of 9:45 a.m. CT, KHOU reported.

The district issued an alert around 8 a.m. CT saying Santa Fe High School was on lockdown. Some students told KHOU they were evacuated down the street to a nearby auto shop as police surrounded the school. Many parents lined up to pick their kids up at the business.

One student told Houston television station KTRK in a telephone interview that a gunman came into her first-period art class and started shooting. The student said she saw one girl with blood on her leg as the class evacuated the room.

"We thought it was a fire drill at first but really, the teacher said, 'Start running,'" the student told the television station.

The student said she didn't get a good look at the shooter because she was running away. She said students escaped through a door at the back of the classroom.

Authorities have not yet confirmed that report.

Aerial footage from the scene showed students standing in a grassy field and three life-flight helicopters landing at the school in Santa Fe, a city of about 13,000 residents roughly 30 miles (48 kilometers) southeast of Houston.

The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said it was responding to a shooting at the school.

President Donald Trump tweeted about an hour after the shooting, saying, "School shooting in Texas. Early reports not looking good. God bless all!"

There was a large law enforcement response to the same school in February when it was placed on lockdown after students and teachers said they heard "popping sounds." Santa Fe police swept the campus but found no threat.

This is a developing story.

Contributing: Associated Press, KHOU​​​​​​​

Photos: Shooting at Santa Fe High School Federal and county officials tell KHOU 11 News multiple students were killed and an officer was wounded when a shooter opened fire inside Santa Fe High School. 01 / 31 Federal and county officials tell KHOU 11 News multiple students were killed and an officer was wounded when a shooter opened fire inside Santa Fe High School. 01 / 31

​​​​​​​

© 2018 TEGNA MEDIA