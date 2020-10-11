x
NBC to air 'The Grinch' musical starring Matthew Morrison

For its latest holiday special, NBC will broadcast a stage production of "Dr. Seuss' The Grinch Musical," starring "Glee" actor Matthew Morrison.

The network announced Tuesday morning it will be broadcasting a stage production of "Dr. Seuss' The Grinch Musical" on Dec. 9 at 8 p.m. EST. 

"Glee" star Matthew Morrison will star as the dastardly but lovable Grinch, "Big Little Lies" actor Denis O'Hare will play old max, "Descendants" actor Booboo Stewart will play young max and "The Lost Girls” star Amelia Minto will portray the role of Cindy-Lou Who. 

The musical production will be filmed at the Troubadour Theatre in London. 

In a rehearsal clip from the show that debuted during the TODAY Show, Morrison explained that the coronavirus pandemic presents some challenges in putting on the stage musical, they have some "crazy fun imaginative things going on." The rehearsal footage showed all cast members wearing medical masks. 

"The Grinch" will be the sixth musical stage production broadcast on NBC in recent years. Since 2013, the network has staged live productions of "The Sound of Music," "Peter Pan," "The Wiz," "Hairspray" and "Jesus Christ Superstar." 

Matthew Morrison arrives at Elton John's 70th Birthday and 50-Year Songwriting Partnership with Bernie Taupin on Saturday, Mar. 25, 2017 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)