Neighbor rushes to help after mom throws self, 2 children from New York apartment window

A witness told local media they heard a loud thud, then saw one of the children fall to the pavement, followed by the mother.

A Brooklyn mother has been charged with attempted murder after police say she threw her two children out of a window in their apartment building on Saturday morning, before then jumping after them.

Police told multiple New York media outlets that the 24-year-old woman allegedly pushed the air conditioner out of her second story bedroom window, and then dropped her 4-week-old baby girl to the pavement below, before doing the same with her 2-year-old son. The three were reportedly naked when they fell to the ground.

A witness told NBC New York they heard a loud "thunk" and saw one of the children fall, followed by the mother.

According to at least one witness, the woman then picked the baby up by the leg, but dropped the baby at least two other additional times during the incident, NBC New York reported.

Carl Chin, whose apartment window faces the alley where the kids were thrown, jumped over a chain-link fence blocking the alley, and struggled with the woman to try and help the baby, PIX 11 reported.

Chin told PIX 11 he was able to calm the mother down until authorities arrived and he said the woman actually thanked him and told him to take care of her daughter.