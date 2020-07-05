Luxury retailer Neiman Marcus has become the first department store to file for chapter 11 bankruptcy amid the COVID-19 pandemic that forced most businesses across the country to close down.

It is now the second major retailer to file for bankruptcy protection during the pandemic, following fashion brand J.Crew's filing earlier this week.

A number of other major retailers may have to follow suit in the near future.

Gap Inc. has warned it is running out of cash and is looking for an infusion and J.C. Penney is facing problems as well.

The new coronavirus forced the Dallas-based retailer to close all 43 of its stores in March, the New York Times reported.

According to CNBC, Neiman Marcus has secured $675 million in financing from its creditors to fund operations in the meantime and the company expects to emerge from bankruptcy in the fall.

In this photo taken Friday, April 17, 2020, is the Neiman Marcus department store at Union Square in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

