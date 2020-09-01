WASHINGTON — A new Mac Miller album will be released next week, more than a year since the rapper’s death at the age of 26.

One of his family members used his Instagram account on Wednesday to announce “Circles,” his first posthumous album. The follow-up to his fifth album, August 2018’s “Swimming,” will be released on Jan. 17.

The family statement announcing the album was the first image posted on Mac Miller’s Instagram since he died from a drug overdose on Sept. 7, 2018. It also showed the cover art for “Circles,” a blurred black and white photo of the late rapper with his hand on his face and a single gazing eye exposed.

The statement says, "At the time of his passing, Malcolm was well into the process of recording his companion album to 'Swimming' entitled 'Circles.' Two different styles complementing each other, completing a circle. Swimming in Circles was the concept.

"He had been working with Jon Brion, who after hearing some early versions of songs, cleared his calendar to help Malcolm fine-tune them. After his passing, Jon dedicated himself to finishing 'Circles.'"

XXL reports Brion also notably worked with Kanye West on "Late Registration."

While it’ll be his first posthumous album, Mac’s been credited on the single “Time” along with Free Nationals and Kali Uchis. And another posthumous Mac verse came last year on 88-Keys and Sia's "That's Life," Complex reports.

Three men have been arrested in Mac Miller’s death. One man pleaded not guilty in October, while the other two have yet to enter a plea.

