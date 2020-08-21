NHL condemns announcer's 'insensitive and insulting' comment about women

NHL on NBC announcer Mike Milbury is facing backlash for a comment he made during Thursday night's broadcast.

The National Hockey League has condemned the "insensitive and insulting" comment a TV announcer made about women during a game broadcast.

During Thursday night's game between the New York Islanders and the Washington Capitals, NHL on NBC announcer Mike Milbury said there weren't any women in the NHL playoff bubble to "disrupt" players' concentration.

Milbury's comment came after his co-announcer mentioned how the NHL bubble setup was a terrific environment for those who enjoy playing hockey and being with their teammates for long periods of time.

The NHL issued a statement on Friday condemning Milbury's remark.

"The National Hockey League condemns the insensitive and insulting comment that Mike Milbury made during last night's broadcast and we have communicated our feelings to NBC. The comment did not reflect the NHL's values and commitment to making our game more inclusive and welcoming to all," the NHL statement read.

A statement from the National Hockey League. pic.twitter.com/YCOTcoaK5l — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) August 21, 2020

NBC Sports added that it was "disappointed about Mike's insensitive comment and have addressed it with him."

Milbury issued an apology on Friday and said it wasn't his intention to disrespect anyone.

"I was trying to be irreverent and took it a step too far. It was a regrettable mistake that I take seriously," Milbury said.