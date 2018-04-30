Nashville Predators forward Viktor Arvidsson channeled his inner Roy Hobbs on Sunday night and was quite a natural at it.

He scored a powerful second-period goal and also broke part of the Bridgestone Arena scoreboard in Game 2 of the Predators' second-round series against the Winnipeg Jets.

The goal was a show of strength as he skated in unimpeded and muscled a blast from the right faceoff circle past Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck.

On the other shot, he was trying to flip the puck out of harm's way when it hit the scoreboard and damaged a panel, leaving Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers and others to pick up the pieces.

Preds flipped the puck up into the scoreboard and knocked part of an LCD panel off it pic.twitter.com/4DlPzUmozi — Born Salty (@cjzero) April 30, 2018

Hobbs got a home run on his scoreboard shot at Wrigley Field in the 1984 movie.

Arvidsson got a stoppage of play and a faceoff back in the Predators zone.

We still think Hobbs would be proud.

© 2018 USATODAY.COM