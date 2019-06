If you're visiting London and you drop into the London NikeTown store, among the mannequins you will find is one that is plus-size, the company announced.

Nike is not the first to embrace plus-size mannequins. CNN reports Old Navy and Nordstrom have done the same along with British department store Debenhams.

Nike has provided plus-size clothing for women since 2017, the report says.

Nike says the women's floor in the London store will also feature para-sport mannequins.