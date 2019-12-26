MINT HILL, N.C. — A North Carolina man was buying groceries for Christmas dinner when the holiday came early for him.

Michael Rosenbrock had been picking up ham, meatballs and stuffing in preparation to host the family this year. He was shopping for last-minute fixings at a Food Lion grocery store in Mint Hill.

While inside, he decided to try his luck with the lottery. He bought a scratch-off ticket and took it home. He scratched the ticket at his living room table.

“I didn’t think I won anything at first,” Rosenbrock said. “It’s a good thing I always enter my tickets into the second-chance drawings or I would have thrown it away. I couldn’t believe it when I realized I won $250,000.”

He claimed his prize on Monday. After taxes, he took home $176,876.

Rosenbrock, who works in international shipping, says he's always wanted to start a nonprofit, and this will help him make it happen.

“There are so many things that we take for granted,” Rosenbrock explained. “Clean water, food to eat, a roof over our head. Doing nonprofit work is something I’ve always wanted to do.”

The $5 ticket was linked to one of three $250,000 prizes. One top prize still remains.

