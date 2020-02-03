SEOUL, South Korea — North Korea fired two unidentified projectiles as it resumed weapons demonstrations following a months-long hiatus.

The launches came two days after North Korea’s state media said leader Kim Jong Un supervised an artillery drill aimed at testing combat readiness.

Seoul’s Joint Chiefs of Staff couldn’t immediately confirm how far the projectiles flew or whether the weapons were ballistic or rocket artillery.

In late December, Kim expressed deep frustration over deadlocked diplomacy with the United States and said he would no longer be bound by a self-imposed weapons test moratorium that coincided with his diplomacy with Trump.

RELATED: North Korea enhances nukes and illicit trade, UN experts say

RELATED: Kim vows new North Korean weapon, never denuclearize unless US changes policy