North Korea is threatening to cancel President Trump's upcoming nuclear summit with Kim Jong Un because of planned joint U.S.-South Korean military drills.

North Korea's Central News Agency also announced it had gone ahead and canceled high-level talks with South Korean counterparts because of the drills it considers a prelude to invasion of the North.

Trump and Kim are scheduled to meet June 12 in Singapore as Trump seeks to pressure the North Koreans into giving up their nuclear weapons programs.

The South Korean news agency Yonhap also reported on the threatened cancellation.

The threat to cancel came just days after North Korea announced it would dismantle a nuclear bomb test site sometime between May 23-25, part of its its pledge to discontinue nuclear tests.

Last week, the North Koreans released three U.S. prisoners, clearing the way for Trump to announce the date and location of the Kim summit.

