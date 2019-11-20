WASHINGTON — National Parks Service K-9 officer 'Boomer' of Chickasaw National Recreation Area in Murray County, Oklahoma is retiring after an eventful career helping enforce laws in some of the nation's most popular national parks.

The NPS says 'Boomer' has fulfilled 56 dog years of service after the good boy was first recruited to work for the parks service in 2011. 'Boomer' loves to demonstrate his skills for local school children and community groups.

He began his career by completing narcotics detection training and he is part of the National Narcotic Detector Dog Association. His job has been to detect illegal drugs at the Chickasaw National Recreation Area in Oklahoma, but 'Boomer' has also gone on special assignments to other parks to help out as he is part of the American Police Canine Association.

The National Parks Service says 'Boomer' has worked with many departments including the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics, the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife and Conservation and the U.S. Postal Service, when they needed him.

The handsome K-9 officer has also been all over the U.S. assisting in out of town operations at places like the Mount Rushmore National Memorial, the Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Jewel Cave National Park, San Antonio Missions National Historical Park, Wind Cave National Park, Washita Battlefield National Historic Site, Black Hills, Boise, and Challis National Forests.

National Parks Service

So what does a good boy like Boomer do when he's finally retired and free to do anything he wants? Well he will have to help train his successor, but after that he plans on staying around in his home state of Oklahoma to spend more time with his family, chase little animals around his property, get belly rubs and beg for treats.