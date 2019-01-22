NEW YORK — The 2019 Oscar nominations have been announced.

The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences unveiled nominations to the 91st Oscars Tuesday morning from the Samuel Goldwyn Theatre in Beverly Hills, California. Kumail Nanjiani and Tracee Ellis Ross announced the nominees.

Alfonso Cuaron's "Roma" and Yorgos Lanthimos' "The Favourite" have led all films with 10 nominations each.

With "Roma," Netflix has scored its first best picture nomination, something the streaming giant has dearly sought. Marvel, too, joined the club with "Black Panther," the first superhero movie ever nominated for best picture.

Spike Lee has been nominated for his first directing Oscar 30 years after a writing nod for 1989's "Do the Right Thing."

The Oscars this year are on on Sunday, February 24 on ABC. The show will air live from the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood and Highland.

Watch the nominations announcement here:

Here is the list of the 2019 nominees

Best Picture

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansmen

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Greenbook

Roma

A Star is Born

Vice

Actress in a Leading Role

Yalitza Aparicio, Roma

Glenn Close, The Wife

Olivia Colman, The Favourite

Lady Gaga, A Star is Born

Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Actor in a Leading Role

Christian Bale, Vice

Bradley Cooper, A Star is Born

Willem Dafoe, At Eternity's Gate

Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

Directing

BlacKkKlansmen, Spike Lee

Cold War, Pawel Pawlikowski

The Favourite, Yorgos Lanthimos

Roma, Alfonso Cuaron

Vice, Adam McKay

Actor in a Supporting Role

Mahershala Ali, Greenbook

Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansmen

Sam Elliot, A Star is Born

Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Sam Rockwell, Vice

Actress in a Supporting Role

Amy Adams, Vice

Marina de Tavira, Roma

Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk

Emma Stone, The Favourite

Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

Adapted Screenplay

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, Joel Cohen and Ethan Cohen

BlacKkKlansmen, Charlie Wachtel, David Rabinowitz, Kevin Willmott and Spike Lee

Can You Ever Forgive Me?, Nicole Holofgener and Jeff Whitty

A Star is Born, Eric Roth, Bradley Cooper and Will Fetters

Original Screenplay

The Favourite, Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara

First Reformed, Paul Schrader

Green Book, Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie and Peter Farrelly

Roma, Alfonso Cuaron

Vice, Adam McKay

Cinematography

Cold War

The Favourite

Never Look Away

Roma

A Star is Born

Production Design

Black Panther

The Favourite

First Man

Mary Poppins Returns

Roma

Costume Design

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Black Panther

The Favourite

Mary Poppins Returns

Mary Queen of Scots

Film Editing

BlacKkKlansmen

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Greenbook

Vice

Foreign Language Film

Capernaum, Lebanon

Cold War, Poland

Never Look Away, Germany

Roma, Mexico

Shoplifters, Japan

Documentary Feature

Free Solo

Hail County This Morning, This Evening

Minding the Gap

Of Fathers and Sons

RBG

Documentary Short Subject

Black Sheep

End Game

Lifeboat

A Night at the Garden

Period. End of Sentence.

Animated Feature Film

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Mirai

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse

Animated Short Film

Animal Behavior

Bao

Late Afternoon

One Small Step

Weekends

Live Action Short Film

Detainment

Fauve

Margeurite

Mother

Skin

Original Score

Black Panther

BlacKkKansmen

If Beale Street Could Talk

Isle of Dogs

Mary Poppins Returns

Original Song

"All the Stars," Black Panther

"I'll Fight," RBG

"The Place Where Lost Things Go," Mary Poppins Returns

"Shallow," A Star is Born

"When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings," The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Visual Effects

Avengers: Infinity War

Christopher Robin

First Man

Ready Player One

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Makeup and Hairstyling

Border

Mary Queen of Scots

Vice

Sound Editing

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

First Man

A Quiet Place

Roma

Sound Mixing

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

First Man

Roma

A Star is Born

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Click here to download your own Oscars Ballot.