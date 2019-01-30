Oskri Organics is recalling all of its nut butters because they could contain Listeria monocytogenes which can lead to serious health risks for certain groups including pregnant women. Consumers are being urged to throw the products away.
The company said the affected products (listed at the bottom of this article) have best by dates of June 2020 and earlier.
They were distributed to retailers in the following states: Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Hampshire, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Texas and Wisconsin.
No illnesses have been reported as part of this recall. Listeria monocytogenes can cause Listeriosis, a serious and sometimes fatal infection in people with weak immune systems including newborns. It can also cause premature delivery, miscarriages, and stillbirths in pregnant women.
Healthier individuals infected Listeria monocytogenes can suffer high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea.
Here is a list of the recalled products
- Organic Peanut Creamy
- Organic Peanut Crunchy
- Organic Peanut Espresso
- Organic Peanut Chia Flax
- Organic Peanut Honey Sea Salt
- Organic Peanut Spicy Cayenne
- Almond Creamy
- Almond Crunchy
- Almond Chia Flax
- Cashew
- Cashew Coconut
- Organic Pumpkin Seed Butter
- Organic Sunflower Butter
- Organic Tahini Butter
- Hazelnut Cacao Spread
- Almond Coconut
- Organic Peanut Coconut
- Organic Coconut Butter
- Peanut Butter Mixed Berry
- Pouch Organic Peanut Creamy
- Pouch Organic Peanut Espresso Cacao
- Pouch Organic Peanut Honey Sea Salt
- Pouch Organic Peanut Spicy Cayenne
- Pouch Organic Tahini Butter
- Pouch Almond Creamy
- Pouch Cashew Coconut
- Pouch Hazelnut Cacao Spread
- Bulk Organic Peanut Creamy
- Bulk Organic Peanut Crunchy
- Bulk Organic Peanut Espresso
- Bulk Organic Peanut Chia Flax
- Bulk Organic Peanut Honey Sea Salt
- Bulk Organic Peanut Spicy Cayenne Honey
- Bulk Almond Creamy
- Bulk Almond Crunchy
- Bulk Almond Chia Flax
- Bulk Cashew
- Bulk Cashew Coconut
- Bulk Organic Pumpkin Seed Butter
- Bulk Organic Sunflower Butter
- Bulk Organic Tahini Butter
- Bulk Hazelnut Cacao Spread