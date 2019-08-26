BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio — It originally was believed this poor dog had her mouth duct-taped shut and throat cut -- now, only one of those things might be true.

The Butler County Sheriff's Office in Ohio earlier posted pictures of Dani on its Facebook page in an attempt to find her owner. As the story went, she was found alongside the road on Aug. 17 with her muzzle duct-taped and a slash to her throat.

As detectives investigated the case, it was realized the person who claimed to have first found the dog and took her to the veterinarian was the actual owner, the sheriff's office said in an updated news release.

They claimed there never was duct tape on Dani's muzzle, instead, she was muzzled "for several hours a day" because it would chew up items at home and was aggressive toward other animals, the release stated. The cut throat was an actual injury, and the owner allegedly made up the duct tape story to get her free medical care.

The dog at some point apparently cut her throat on a barbed-wire fence.

“After the investigation was completed it was determined that this incident did not occur in Butler County, but we will make a joint effort to work with the adjacent jurisdiction to ensure this case is dealt with appropriately,” Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones said.

