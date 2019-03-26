Everyone's favorite celebrity BFF's, Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg are back together and ready to cook with some A-list stars.

The duo is returning for "Martha & Snoop's Potluck Party Challenge" on VH1, and to celebrate their new show, they channeled another iconic on screen couple.

Stewart and Snoop starred in a hilarious promo video parodying an iconic scene from James Cameron's "Titanic."

In the clip, Stewart stands in a kitchen while Celine Dion's "My Heart Will Go On" plays in the background. A sudden breeze, abrupt sunset and the appearance of Snoop Dogg set the tone for a romantic scene.

Stewart channels her inner Jack Dawson as Snoop Dogg closes his eyes and holds his arms to either side to recreate the iconic ship scene.

Yes, it's the iconic "I'm flying!" scene. Except Snoop Dogg's got two baskets full of french fries in either hand. "I'm frying Martha!"

"Potluck Party Challenge" premieres April 3 at 10:00 p.m. ET on VH1. Matthew McConaughey and Method Man will kick off the first battle, with Isla Fisher serving as judge. Other A-listers will join the season later, including Tifffany Hadish, the Jonas Brothers, Paris Hilton and Jimmy Kimmel.