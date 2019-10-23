The Paris Olympic Committee has released its official logo for the 2024 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games and like "The Dress" people on social media are interpreting what they are seeing a lot of different ways.

A video tweeted by Paris 2024 says the image is a marriage of three symbols: A gold medal, the Olympic and Paralympic flame and Marianne.

"Marianne. Who upholds the imperative for everyone to advance. Whose French spirit reveals an ambition to be egalitarian, sharing and generous," a narrator says.

But a gold medal and a flame aren't what a lot of people are seeing.

Some think it's a beautiful French woman.

"The French Olympic logo tumbles out of bed on a Parisian morning. She tousles her messy bob, dons breton stripes and ballet flats and whisks down the stairs from her fifth-floor apartment to grab a baguette before enigmatically texting two men who are pursuing her romantically," tweeted Megan Clement.

The hairstyle has some reminiscing about "The Rachel" -- Jennifer Aniston's hairstyle in the early seasons of "Friends."

Some think it looks like an angry woman named Karen who wants to speak to the manager.

Salendra Veera sees The Grinch.

A resemblance to the Tinder logo has some people wanting to swipe right.

