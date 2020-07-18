National Park Service grants $2 million to 9/11 Memorial

The money will be given through the 9/11 Memorial Act grant, the White House announced Friday.

The 9/11 Memorial and Museum will now be getting a boost in funds to "provide critical support," the White House announced Friday. $2 million will be given to the 9/11 Memorial and Museum for operating costs, maintenance and security needs.

"This funding will provide critical support for the memorial, so current and future generations can visit and reflect on the events that transformed our nation," U.S. Secretary of the Interior David L. Bernhardt said in a statement.

Bernhardt said, "we all remember where we were on September 11, 2001 - a day in American history where the world seemed to stand still."

President & CEO of the not-for-profit 9/11 Memorial & Museum Alice M. Greenwald said, "these grants help ensure the memorials are maintained and that the public can learn about and commemorate the heroes of the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001."

President Trump tweeted the announcement saying that the $2 million would go directly to the 9/11 Memorial and Museum in New York.

I am proud to announce $2 million for the @Sept11Memorial in NYC! This special site ensures that the memory of the nearly 3,000 people killed in the terror attacks of September 11, 2001, as well as those lost in the World Trade Center bombing in 1993, will never be forgotten! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 17, 2020

The White House has put some attention on security for memorials and monuments around the U.S., especially in recent weeks. In a June statement put out by the White House regarding an executive order on protecting monuments and memorials, it read, in part, "over the last 5 weeks, there has been a sustained assault on the life and property of civilians, law enforcement officers, government property, and revered American monuments such as the Lincoln Memorial."