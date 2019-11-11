A passenger plane slid off the runway while trying to land Monday morning in Chicago at O'Hare International Airport.

American Eagle flight 4125, operated by Envoy Air, slid off the runway due to icy conditions, according to a statement from American Airlines.

None of the 38 passengers and three crew members aboard the flight from Greensboro, North Carolina, were hurt during the incident.

One passenger's video of the landing was posted on social media and has been widely shared. As the plane starts to leave the runway, passengers can be heard in the video saying that "we're sliding, we're sliding."

"I think we landed," one passenger remarks at the end of the clip.

Additional photos shared on social media showed a close-up view of the plane as passengers headed to the terminal.

The National Weather Service expects as much as 6 inches of snow in Illinois and more than 440 flights to and from O'Hare have been canceled Monday, according to the Associated Press.

