Acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan has removed his name from consideration for the permanent position, President Donald Trump announced on Twitter Tuesday. Trump will have his third defense secretary in less than six months, and it comes as the U.S. faces increasing tensions with Iran.

"Acting Secretary of Defense Patrick Shanahan, who has done a wonderful job, has decided not to go forward with his confirmation process so that he can devote more time to his family," Trump Tweeted.

Trump said Secretary of the Army Mark Esper will be the new Acting Secretary of Defense.

USA TODAY reported Tuesday that the FBI has been looking into a domestic violence incident between Shanahan and his former wife from nine years ago. Each of them reportedly told police they had been punched by the other. Shanahan reportedly said he "never laid a hand on" her.

It's immediately unclear if this revelation played role in Shanahan's departure from Trump's cabinet. It's an episode which likely would have been brought up during his confirmation hearings.

Shanahan reportedly released a statement about the incident Monday night.

"Our story is not dissimilar to those of the many families facing the difficult challenges that come when a loved one struggles with substance abuse and other emotional issues as is the case with my former-wife," he wrote.

Esper will be the third defense secretary -- confirmed or acting -- in the first 2 1/2 years of the Trump Administration. James Mattis held the position until Dec. 31, 2018. Mattis initially announced he would leave

