Paul Pelosi was taken to the hospital, and is expected to make a full recovery after he was "violently assaulted" early Friday morning, according to a spokesman.

WASHINGTON — Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was attacked Friday morning by an assailant who broke into the couple's California home, according to the speaker's office.

“Early this morning, an assailant broke into the Pelosi residence in San Francisco and violently assaulted Mr. Pelosi," Drew Hammill, Nancy Pelosi's spokesman, said in a statement. "The assailant is in custody and the motivation for the attack is under investigation."

The speaker was not in San Francisco at the time of the assault, Hammill said.

Her office said Paul Pelosi was taken to the hospital, where he is expected to make a full recovery. It's unclear how severe his injuries were. No information on the suspect or possible motive has been released.

Paul Pelosi often stays out of the spotlight cast on his wife, who is the top Democrat in the House and third in line for the presidency.

He was arrested for a DUI earlier this year and was sentenced to five days in jail.

The attack on Pelosi is the latest in an escalating series of threats to political figures. A man was arrested outside Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh's home in May and charged with attempted murder. The man said he was upset about the leaked draft of the court's ruling overturning Roe v. Wade.

The assault comes just days before the 2022 midterms, when Republicans are expected to take control of the House Representatives and could take control of the Senate. Nancy Pelosi is a top figure trying to shore up Democratic chances of retaining both houses.