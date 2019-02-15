Payless ShoeSource plans to close all its roughly 2,300 stores when it files for bankruptcy this month, according to Reuters.

It will be the second time the discount retailer has filed for bankruptcy in recent years. As 10News reported in 2017, the Kansas-based shoe chain previously sought bankruptcy court protection as it tried to shed debt, secure new capital and boost e-commerce efforts.

At that time, the company was able to climb itself out of trouble with more than $400 million in loans, according to CBS Pittsburgh.

But, now its problems appear to have caught up with the company.

FILE - This Aug. 29, 2007 file photo shows a Payless ShoeSource store front in Philadelphia.

Sources tell Reuters Payless has been trying to find a buyer but not had any luck. Now, it's trying to liquidate.

“I think that’s really sad, because they have nice styles, and their prices are nice, too,” customer Sonya Johnson told CBS Pittsburgh.

It's still possible a buyer could purchase Payless after the retailer files for bankruptcy a second time, the TV station said.

