WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — While some House Democrats have already floated the idea of trying to impeach President Donald Trump, Speaker Nancy Pelosi has come out opposed to the idea.

In an interview with The Washington Post, Pelosi said she's opposed to impeachment and described it as "so divisive to the country."

And according to Pelosi, Trump is "just not worth it."

"I’m not for impeachment. This is news. I’m going to give you some news right now because I haven’t said this to any press person before," Pelosi said in the interview. "But since you asked, and I’ve been thinking about this: Impeachment is so divisive to the country that unless there’s something so compelling and overwhelming and bipartisan, I don’t think we should go down that path, because it divides the country. And he’s just not worth it."

Despite being against impeaching Trump, Pelosi said she believes he is unfit to be president "ethically," "intellectually" and "curiosity-wise."