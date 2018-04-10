A Salmonella outbreak linked October's recall of 6.9 million pounds of various beef products has now led to 246 people getting sick in 25 states, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. People are urged to check their freezers to make sure they don't have the recalled meat.

The CDC added 126 cases from 13 states to the previous total Thursday. Three new states were added to the list of those where cases had been reported - Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Missouri.

The products, identified as being supplied from JBS Tolleson of Tolleson, Ariz., are raw, "non-intact" beef items including ground beef that were shipped nationwide.

Hundreds of products are on the list. The USDA said the meat was packaged between July 26 and Sept. 7. They have an establishment number "EST. 267" inside the USDA mark of inspection.

What are the signs and symptoms of Salmonella infection?

Most people infected with Salmonella develop the following signs and symptoms 12-72 hours after being exposed to the bacteria:

Diarrhea

Fever

Abdominal cramps

How long does the illness last?

The illness usually lasts 4 to 7 days, and most people recover without treatment.

In some people, the diarrhea may be so severe that the patient needs to be hospitalized. Salmonella infection may spread from the intestines to the bloodstream and then to other places in the body.

In rare cases, Salmonella infection can cause death unless the person is treated promptly with antibiotics.

Who is more likely to have a severe illness?

Children younger than 5 years

Adults older than 65

People with weakened immune systems

Salmonella illness information provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

