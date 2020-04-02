DES MOINES, Iowa — Former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg is declaring victory in Iowa's first-in-the-nation presidential caucuses, even though no official results have been reported.

Speaking to supporters late Monday in Des Moines, the Democratic presidential candidate said, “By all indications, we are going on to New Hampshire victorious.”

“Tonight, an improbable hope became an undeniable reality," he added.

The Iowa Democratic Party has yet to report any results, saying they have been delayed because of “inconsistencies” in the count.

Much of the blame was placed on a mobile app that organizers say wasn't tested until hours before the caucuses began. The app was the tool caucus locations were told to use to report their results to the state party. Caucus secretaries were relegated to calling in their results, delaying the final results into Tuesday.

Buttigieg acknowledged the confusion in his speech, saying, “We don't know all the results." He added that still, "Iowa, you have shocked the nation.”

Polls going into Iowa's caucuses had showed Buttigieg among the front-runners, along with Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden.