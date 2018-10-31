PITTSBURGH — Members of Pittsburgh's grief-stricken Jewish community braced for another round of funerals Wednesday for victims of the synagogue massacre, a day after President Donald Trump encountered hundreds of protesters when he came to town to pay his respects.

Melvin Wax, 87, Irving Younger, 69, and Joyce Fienberg, 75, were to be laid to rest as part of a weeklong series of services for the 11 people killed in a shooting rampage at the Tree of Life synagogue Saturday. It was the deadliest attack on Jews in U.S. history.

Pittsburgh began burying its dead on Tuesday, with thousands of mourners jamming a synagogue, a Jewish community center and a third, undisclosed site for the funerals of a beloved family doctor, a pillar of the congregation, and two intellectually disabled brothers in the 50s who were known as "the boys."

Cecil and David Rosenthal were "beautiful souls" who had "not an ounce of hate in them — something we're terribly missing today," Rabbi Jeffrey Myers, a survivor of the massacre, said at their funeral at Rodef Shalom, one of the city's oldest and largest synagogues.

The brothers were both active at Tree of Life, with Cecil the more gregarious of the two, a man with a booming voice who was known as the "mayor" of the city's Squirrel Hill neighborhood and the "town crier" for the gossip he managed to gather.

"They were innocent like boys, not hardened like men," the Rosenthals' sister, Diane Hirt, told mourners.

PHOTOS: Pittsburgh synagogue shooting funerals
Mourners walk behind the hearse carrying the casket of Dr. Jerry Rabinowitz following a funeral service in the Squirrel Hill section of Pittsburgh, Tuesday Oct. 30, 2018. Rabinowitz was one of 11 people killed while worshipping at the Tree of Life Synagogue on Saturday Oct. 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Mourners walk behind the hearse carrying the casket of Dr. Jerry Rabinowitz to Homewood Cemetery following a funeral service at the Jewish Community Center in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh, Oct. 30, 2018. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Mourners embrace outside Rodef Shalom Congregation after the funeral services for brothers Cecil and David Rosenthal, Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018, in Pittsburgh. The brothers were killed in the mass shooting last week at the Tree of Life Synagogue. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
A casket is carried out of Rodef Shalom Congregation after the funeral services for brothers Cecil and David Rosenthal, Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018, in Pittsburgh. The brothers were killed in the mass shooting last week at the Tree of Life Synagogue. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Mourners walk past the Yeshiva School of Pittsburgh, behind the hearse carrying the casket of Dr. Jerry Rabinowitz en route to Homewood Cemetery following a funeral service in the Squirrel Hill section of Pittsburgh, Tuesday Oct. 30, 2018. Rabinowitz was one of 11 people killed while worshipping at the Tree of Life Synagogue on Saturday Oct. 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
A casket is carried out of Rodef Shalom Congregation after the funeral services for brothers Cecil and David Rosenthal, Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018, in Pittsburgh. The brothers were killed in the mass shooting Saturday at the Tree of Life synagogue. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
A casket is carried out of Rodef Shalom Congregation after the funeral services for brothers Cecil and David Rosenthal, Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018, in Pittsburgh. The brothers were killed in the mass shooting last week at the Tree of Life Synagogue. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Mourners gather outside Rodef Shalom Congregation before the funeral services for brothers Cecil and David Rosenthal, Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018, in Pittsburgh. The brothers were killed in the mass shooting Saturday at the Tree of Life synagogue. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Mourners gather outside Rodef Shalom Congregation during the funeral services for brothers Cecil and David Rosenthal, Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018, in Pittsburgh. The brothers were killed in the mass shooting Saturday at the Tree of Life synagogue. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Mourners hug outside Rodef Shalom Congregation during the funeral services for brothers Cecil and David Rosenthal, Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018, in Pittsburgh. The brothers were killed in the mass shooting Saturday at the Tree of Life synagogue. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Mourners hug outside Rodef Shalom Congregation during the funeral services for brothers Cecil and David Rosenthal, Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018, in Pittsburgh. The brothers were killed in the mass shooting Saturday at the Tree of Life synagogue. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
The hearse carrying the casket of Dr. Jerry Rabinowitz, one of 11 people killed while worshipping at the Tree of Life synagogue on Saturday Oct. 27, arrives outside the Jewish Community Center in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Mourners arrive for the funeral service for Dr. Jerry Rabinowitz, at the Jewish Community Center in the Squirrel Hill section of Pittsburgh, Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018. Rabinowitz was one of 11 people killed while worshipping at the Tree of Life synagogue on Saturday Oct. 27. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

With Tree of Life still cordoned off as a crime scene, the man arrested in the attack, 46-year-old truck driver Robert Gregory Bowers, was behind bars, awaiting a hearing Thursday on federal hate-crime charges that could bring the death penalty. Authorities said he raged against Jews during the rampage.

On Tuesday afternoon, after the day's funerals were over, Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrived in Pittsburgh to shouting, chanting protesters with signs such as "It's your fault" and "Words matter," a reference to allegations that Trump's combative language has emboldened bigots. Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf and Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto, both Democrats, declined to join him during the visit.

"He didn't pull the trigger, but his verbiage and actions don't help," said Squirrel Hill resident Paul Carberry, 55, wearing anti-Trump patches on his hat and jacket.

But another Squirrel Hill resident, Shayna Marcus, a Jewish 34-year-old nurse and Trump supporter who hoped to catch sight of the presidential motorcade, said: "I don't think focusing on Trump is the answer, or on politics."

One person was arrested during the protests.

During their visit, Trump and the first lady lit candles at Tree of Life for the victims and laid white roses as well as stones for each of the dead, a Jewish burial tradition. They later went to a hospital to visit with survivors.

They were joined by Trump's daughter Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner, as well as Myers, the Tree of Life rabbi, and Israeli Ambassador Ron Dermer.

PHOTOS: Trump visits Pittsburgh after synagogue massacre, greeted by protesters
First lady Melania Trump, accompanied by President Donald Trump, and Tree of Life Rabbi Jeffrey Myers visit a memorial for those killed at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
People protesting against US President Donald Trump gather near the Tree of Life Congregation on October 30, 2018 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)
Riot police deploy as US President Donald Trump visits the Tree of Life Congregation on October 30, 2018 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. - Scores of protesters took to the streets of Pittsburgh to denounce a visit by US President Donald Trump in the wake of a mass shooting at a synagogue that left 11 people dead. Demonstrators gathered near the Tree of Life synagogue, where the shooting took place, holding signs that read "President Hate, Leave Our State!" and "Trump, Renounce White Nationalism Now." (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP) (Photo credit should read BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)
People gather to protest the arrival of US President Donald Trump as he visits the Tree of Life Congregation on October 30, 2018 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. - Scores of protesters took to the streets of Pittsburgh to denounce a visit by US President Donald Trump in the wake of a mass shooting at a synagogue that left 11 people dead. Demonstrators gathered near the Tree of Life synagogue, where the shooting took place, holding signs that read "President Hate, Leave Our State!" and "Trump, Renounce White Nationalism Now." (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP) (Photo credit should read BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)
People gather to protest the arrival of US President Donald Trump as he visits the Tree of Life Congregation on October 30, 2018 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. - Scores of protesters took to the streets of Pittsburgh to denounce a visit by US President Donald Trump in the wake of a mass shooting at a synagogue that left 11 people dead. Demonstrators gathered near the Tree of Life synagogue, where the shooting took place, holding signs that read "President Hate, Leave Our State!" and "Trump, Renounce White Nationalism Now." (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP) (Photo credit should read BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)
A man holds a sign outside the University of Pittsburgh's Presbyterian Hospital before the arrival of President Donald Trump's motorcade in Pittsburgh, Tuesday Oct. 30, 2018. President Trump is paying a visit to the people who were wounded Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, when a gunman interrupted worship services at the Tree of Life Synagogue, killing 11, and wounding six. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Jared Kusher, alongside Ivanka Trump and Secretary of Treasury Steven Mnuchin, place stones and flowers on a memorial as they pay their respects with US President Donald Trump at the Tree of Life Synagogue following last weekend's shooting in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, October 30, 2018. - Scores of protesters took to the streets of Pittsburgh to denounce a visit by US President Donald Trump in the wake of a mass shooting at a synagogue that left 11 people dead. Demonstrators gathered near the Tree of Life synagogue, where the shooting took place, holding signs that read "President Hate, Leave Our State!" and "Trump, Renounce White Nationalism Now." (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)
University of Pittsburgh sophomore Lynne Jaworski, from Homer City, Pa., holds a sign and yells as President Donald Trump's motorcade arrives at the University of Pittsburgh's Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh, Tuesday Oct. 30, 2018. President Trump is paying a visit to the Pittsburgh Police who were wounded Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, when a gunman interrupted worship services at the Tree of Life Synagogue, killing 11, and wounding six. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
From left, President Donald Trump's White House senior adviser Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump, the daughter of President Donald Trump, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, President Donald Trump, and Tree of Life Rabbi Jeffrey Myers, right, visits a memorial for those killed at the Pittsburgh's Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Protesters demonstrate near Pittsburgh's Tree of Life Synagogue where President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump were visiting a memorial in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018. The Trumps came to Pittsburgh to honor the victims of a mass shooting at the synagogue last week. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
First lady Melania Trump, accompanied by President Donald Trump, puts down a white flower at a memorial for those killed at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
President Donald Trump, accompanied by first lady Melania Trump, places a stone from the White House at a memorial for those killed at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
A presidential limo nicknamed "The Beast" is parked outside the Tree of Life Synagogue near a memorial for the victims in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018, as President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump visit. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
As seen from a vehicle carrying media members, protesters hold signs as the motorcade carrying President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive at Pittsburgh's Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

A private funeral was also conducted for Daniel Stein, the 71-year-old men's club president at Tree of Life. And a service with more than 1,000 people was held for Dr. Jerry Rabinowitz at the Jewish Community Center in Squirrel Hill.

The 66-year-old Rabinowitz was a go-to doctor for HIV patients in the epidemic's early and desperate days, a physician who always hugged his patients as they left his office.

"A lot of people are feeling really angry about this. A lot of rage built up inside about this, because of it being a hate crime. Don't get me wrong; I do. But I'm so overwhelmed with sadness right now that I can't even be angry right now," said Robin Faulkner, whose family had seen Rabinowitz for 30 years and counted him as a dear friend. "It's just such a loss. Just tragic."

Among the mourners at the Rosenthal brothers' funeral was Dr. Abe Friedman, who typically sat in the back row of Tree of Life with the two men but was late to synagogue on Saturday and was not there when the gunman opened fire.

As he stood in line at the funeral, Friedman wondered why he had been spared.

"Why did things fall into place for me?" he asked. "I usually sit in the back row. In the last row, everyone got killed."

Associated Press reporter Claudia Lauer reported from Philadelphia. Associated Press journalists Robert Bumsted, Adam Geller and Mark Scolforo in Pittsburgh and Jennifer Peltz in New York contributed.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.