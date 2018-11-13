Police say three people have been shot and wounded at a business in southeast Albuquerque and they're searching for a suspect.

Albuquerque police say they responded to reports of an active shooter Monday night and found three people with gunshot wounds.

The Albuquerque Police Department tweeted about the shooting, which said they received a call around 6:15 p.m. at the 3200 block of Broadway SE in the Valley Area Command.

They say the names, ages and conditions of the three people wounded weren't immediately available.

Police say a SWAT team is at the scene and has gone inside the building searching for the shooter.

Authorities are asking residents to shelter in place and call 911 in an emergency, or if they see anything suspicious.

This is a developing new story. Check back here for more updates.

