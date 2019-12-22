VATICAN CITY - Pope Francis is warning that "rigidity" in living out the Christian faith is creating a "minefield" of hatred and misunderstanding.

Francis called for Vatican bureaucrats to embrace change during his annual Christmas greetings to the cardinals, bishops and priests who work in the Holy See.

His message Saturday appeared aimed at conservative and traditionalist Catholics who have voiced increasing opposition to his progressive-minded papacy, including within the Vatican hierarchy.

Their criticisms have accelerated over the past year, amid Vatican financial and sex abuse scandals that may have predated Francis' papacy but are nevertheless coming to light now.

