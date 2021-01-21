Winning ticket sold in $731 million Powerball jackpot

Someone is holding a ticket to the fifth-largest Powerball jackpot in history.

The single winning ticket from Wednesday's giant $731.1 million Powerball jackpot was sold by a store in northwestern Maryland.

It's the first time someone has won the grand prize since September. It had earlier been estimated at $730 million, but it grew even further based on final ticket sales.

The Maryland Lottery announced Thursday morning that the jackpot-winning ticket was sold at Coney Market in Lonaconing, Maryland. The Allegany County store will receive a $100,000 bonus from the Maryland Lottery for selling the jackpot-winning ticket.

Winning numbers for Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing were: 40-53-60-68-69 and a Powerball of 22.

There was one $2 million winner, also in Maryland, and there were seven $1 million winners.

Just who gets these riches may never be known: Maryland is one of the states that allows winners to remain anonymous.

The Powerball jackpot was the fifth-largest ever. It now drops to an estimated $20 million on Saturday.

Wednesday's drawing came only a day after nobody won the even-larger Mega Millions prize, which now stands at $970 million for Friday. It was the first time both lottery jackpots have topped $700 million.

The biggest prize was a $1.58 billion Powerball jackpot won by three people in 2016.

Such a long stretch without a winner is rare but also reflects the incredibly small odds of winning — one in 292.2 million for Powerball and one in 302.5 million for Mega Millions.

Maryland lottery spokeswoman Carole Gentry said Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing saw $260 million in sales, resulting in 36% of all possible number combinations being covered.

The prizes listed are for winners who choose an annuity option, paid over 30 years. Most winners opt for cash prizes, which for Mega Millions would be $716.3 million and $546 million for Powerball.

Those prizes also would be subject to federal taxes, and most states would take a cut as well.