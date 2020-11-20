WATCH LIVE: President Trump to deliver remarks on lowering prescription drug prices

President Trump's Friday remarks will be just the fourth time he's appeared at a public event since Election Day.

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is scheduled to deliver remarks Friday on lowering prescription drug prices, marking just the fourth time he's appeared at a public event since Election Day.

The president has yet to concede and has deployed multiple last-ditch efforts to challenge the results of the 2020 presidential election and block Joe Biden's victory.

Trump spoke to the press last Friday and hailed the progress that was being made on a coronavirus vaccine. The Rose Garden event marked his first public remarks since his defeat by President-elect Joe Biden.

Pfizer said Friday it is set to ask U.S. regulators to allow emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine, starting a process that could bring first shots as early as next month.

Friday’s filing would set off a chain of events as the FDA and its independent advisers debate if the shots are ready. If so, still another government group will have to decide how the initial limited supplies are rationed out to anxiously awaiting Americans.

How much vaccine is available and when is a moving target, but initial supplies will be scarce and rationed. Globally, Pfizer has estimated it could have 50 million doses available by year's end.

Not far behind is competitor Moderna Inc.’s COVID-19 vaccine. Its early data suggests the shots are as strong as Pfizer’s, and that company expects to also seek emergency authorization within weeks.