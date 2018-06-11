Voters across the country are heading to the polls in the first nationwide election since 2016 amid expectations of long lines, potential polling irregularities – and this time, growing suspicion that the entire election process might be vulnerable to hacking or tampering.

An array of federal agencies are poised to monitor what happens, including the departments of Justice and Homeland Security, intelligence officials and the FBI.

“Our agencies have been working in unprecedented ways to combat influence efforts and to support state and local officials in securing our elections, including efforts to harden election infrastructure against interference," they said in a joint statement.

Federal and state officials – who received $380 million this year to beef up their election systems – have deployed sensors on local networks to try and detect intrusions.

But the greater threat may come from attempts to influence voters with misinformation campaigns. On Monday night, Facebook disclosed it had removed more than 100 accounts engaging in coordinated activity in French, English and Russian, raising the possibility that foreign actors have been attempting to meddle in the election.

"Americans should be aware that foreign actors – and Russia in particular – continue to try to influence public sentiment and voter perceptions through actions intended to sow discord," said the joint statement by DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats, and FBI Director Christopher Wray. "The American public can mitigate these efforts by remaining informed, reporting suspicious activity, and being vigilant consumers of information.”

The Election Assistance Commission, meanwhile, has dispatched poll monitors across the nation, and several nongovernmental organizations have call centers set up to field complaints and provide voter assistance.

The Election Protection coalition, a group of more than 100 civil and voting rights groups signed up thousands of volunteers to man 20 centers across the country. Marica Johnson-Blanco, co-director of the Voting Rights Project at the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, said she expects the number of calls to the coalition’s hotline, 866-OUR-VOTE, will match or surpass the 120,000 made during the 2016 presidential election.

“There’s great voter interest in this election,’’ she said.

We’ll be updating this story throughout the day (and night) with any problems that surface as voting unfolds. Here are some key hot spots we’re watching:

Florida

Polling stations openedat 7 a.m. in the Sunshine State. For residents of the Panhandle devastated by Hurricane Michael just a few weeks ago, that means heading to an assortment of “voting supercenters” in churches, county election offices, and, in Panama City, a shopping center.

The region’s voters skew heavily Republican and could tip the balance in the Senate race between current Republican Gov. Rick Scott and incumbent Democratic Sen. Bill Nelson. They could also swing the governor’s contest between GOP Rep. Ron DeSantis and Democratic Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum.

The state’s last two gubernatorial races were decided by fewer than 66,000 votes. There are roughly 200,000 registered voters in the handful of counties damaged by the hurricane, including 120,000 in Bay County, which includes devastated Mexico Beach, in addition to Panama City.

“I encourage all Florida voters to get to the polls and exercise their right to vote,” Secretary of State Ken Detzner said in a polling update. “Voters can even fill out their sample ballot and bring it with them into the polling place to make casting their official ballot quick and easy.”

More than 5 million Floridians have already cast ballots by mail or in early voting, according to Detzner's office. That far outstrips the 3.2 million who cast early or mail-in ballots in 2014 – a potential sign that turnout could be heavy today.

Georgia

Battles over voting in the Peach State this election have been pitched long before Election Day, from allegations in recent weeks that voting machines in two counties weren’t registering votes properly to a court faceoff over about 51,000 voter registrations placed on hold.

Democratic nominee for governor and former state legislator Stacey Abrams is virtually tied in recent polling with the Republican nominee, Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp. The most recent Atlanta Journal-Constitution/Channel 2 Action News survey had Abrams with 46.9 percent and Kemp at 46.7 percent.

Abrams has called Kemp "a remarkable architect of voter suppression" during an appearance on "The Daily Show," and her supporters fear all the controversy will actually intimidate voters and curb turnout. But some specialists think it may have the opposite effect.

“I think it’s going to have a mobilizing effect,” University of Georgia political scientist Charles Bullock said. “It may bring to the polls some individual who otherwise wasn’t that interested in voting, just to demonstrate that they do have this right, and they are going to protect their right.”

Early voting has already smashed records: Kemp's office reports nearly 2.1 million ballots cast. That's compared with roughly 940,000 in 2014, according to Georgia Votes.

"Obviously, people are keeping an eye on Georgia with the registration problems, but one of the things that we're really seeing beyond those type of problems is there's so much interest in voting this year that the lines are really long everywhere," said Viki Harrison, director of state operations for Common Cause, a member of the Election Protection coalition.

Contributing: Nicquel Terry Ellis

