NEW YORK — Woody Allen's publisher has decided to cancel the planned release of his memoir "Apropos of Nothing."

The announcement Friday by Hachette Book Group follows days of criticism focused on allegations that Allen sexually abused his daughter Dylan Farrow.

Allen has denied any wrongdoing and was never charged after two separate investigations in the 1990s. The publisher says the decision to cancel the book was difficult and that it does not cancel books lightly.

The action comes a day after dozens of Hachette employees staged a walkout in protest of the book's release. Allen's book was scheduled to be released on April 7.

Hachette Book Group's description of the book is as follows: Apropos of Nothing is a comprehensive account of Woody Allen's life, both personal and professional, and describes his work in films, theater, television, nightclubs, and print. Allen also writes of his relationships with family, friends, and the loves of his life.

