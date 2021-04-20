Reactions across the country to Chauvin trial guilty verdict

Around the country, many celebrities and politicians turned to social media to share their reactions to the verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial.

WASHINGTON — After less than 12 hours of deliberation, a jury found former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin guilty of murdering George Floyd.

Floyd’s death last year sparked global protests over systemic racism and police brutality.

The verdict was announced Tuesday afternoon to a country filled with tense energy in cities from coast to coast as areas prepared for possible unrest.

Near the court house in Minneapolis, reaction was heartfelt and passionate as people watched live streams on their phones as the judge revealed the outcome of the trial.

Crowd in the street outside the courthouse right now @kare11 pic.twitter.com/mz71dUSYp1 — Charmaine Nero (@CNeroTV) April 20, 2021

Around the country, many celebrities and politicians turned to social media to share their thoughts.

Hollywood producer Ava DuVernay reacted on Twitter with "3!," referring to Chauvin being found guilty on all three charges. DuVernay has been an outspoken voice on racial justice issues.

3! 👊🏾 — Ava DuVernay (@ava) April 20, 2021

Former President Barack Obama wrote, "we stand with all those who are committed to guaranteeing every American the full measure of justice that George and so many others have been denied."

Today, a jury did the right thing. But true justice requires much more. Michelle and I send our prayers to the Floyd family, and we stand with all those who are committed to guaranteeing every American the full measure of justice that George and so many others have been denied. pic.twitter.com/mihZQHqACV — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) April 20, 2021

Pop singer Mariah Carey wrote simply "Hallelujah!!!!!!!!"

Hallelujah!!!!!!!! — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) April 20, 2021

NBA star LeBron James wrote, in all capital letters, a word heard often in the days leading up to the verdict: "ACCOUNTABILITY."

ACCOUNTABILITY — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 20, 2021

Actress Kerry Washington said on Twitter, "this fight for justice is not over. We have a lot of work to do. There is more fight ahead of us."

A guilty #verdict. But this fight for justice is not over. We have a lot of work to do. There is more fight ahead of us. But RIGHT NOW please take CARE of yourself. And let’s take care of each other. Prayers and love to the family of #GeorgeFloyd. — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) April 20, 2021

Inauguration poet Amanda Gorman wrote: "A reminder that victory would be George Floyd being alive. Every day Black Americans worry if they will be next is another day without justice."

A reminder that victory would be George Floyd being alive. Every day Black Americans worry if they will be next is another day without justice. — Amanda Gorman (@TheAmandaGorman) April 20, 2021

Bernice King, the CEO of Martin Luther King Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change wrote, "This is a turning point."

God knew just how much we could bear.



This is a turning point.



Let's continue to correct everything that stands against love.



That is true #justice. #BeLove #GeorgeFloyd — Be A King (@BerniceKing) April 20, 2021

Actress Mia Farrow wrote "GUILTY!!!"

Actor Chris events wrote: "Justice. Sending love to George Floyd’s family and friends."

Justice. Sending love to George Floyd’s family and friends. — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) April 20, 2021

Lawmakers from both parties expressed satisfaction with Tuesday’s guilty verdict.

California Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters said: “I’m not celebrating, I’m relieved.”

South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, the chamber’s only Black Republican, said he is thankful for a verdict that shows “our justice system continues to become more just.” But GOP Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst says, “I guess I’m in agreement” with the jury’s decision.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California expressed thanks to Floyd “for sacrificing your life for justice.”

"Because of you [George Floyd] and because of thousands, millions of people around the world who came out for justice, your name will always be synonymous with justice," Pelosi said.

Speaker Pelosi: "Thank you George Floyd for sacrificing your life for justice ... Because of you and because of thousands, millions of people around the world who came out for justice, your name will always be synonymous with justice."pic.twitter.com/JfapSsKdtX — The Recount (@therecount) April 20, 2021

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York says Congress must keep working on legislation “to bring meaningful change” to police departments.

Whoopi Goldberg wrote that "No one wins.. George Floyd is still gone..and finally someone was responsible... Derek Chauvin"

Guilty Guilty Guilty... No one wins.. George Floyd is still gone..and finally someone was responsible... Derek Chauvin — Whoopi Goldberg (@WhoopiGoldberg) April 20, 2021