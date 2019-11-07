BOSTON — Editor's note: The video above is from June 10.

Former Red Sox slugger David Ortiz is recovering from a third surgery after experiencing complications resulting from his gunshot wound.

Ortiz's wife, Tiffany, says in a statement Thursday that he is "recovering well and in good spirits." He had the surgery earlier this week at Massachusetts General Hospital.

Ortiz was shot in the back at a bar in the Dominican Republic last month. Dominican police have said he was mistaken for another man who was sitting near him at the club.

Police say a suspected drug trafficker offered to pay $30,000 for the shooting.

Police say they've arrested 14 people in the case, including the suspected gunman, and are searching for others.

Boston Red Sox's David Ortiz talks with Toronto Blue Jays players before a baseball game in Boston, Friday, May 10, 2013. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

AP